Nupur Sanon Celebrates Her First Working Birthday On Filhaal 2 Sets With Akshay Kumar And Team

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, who is all set to begin her career as an actor, celebrated her birthday on the sets of Filhaal 2. Nupur shared a photo of the special day, where she can be seen celebrating with actor Akshay Kumar, singer B Praak and others. Nupur shared that this was her first working birthday as an actress.

Sharing photos of her working birthday, Nupur wrote, "15•12•2020 It's my first working birthday as an actor!! My heart is full and I'm so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. There couldn't have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today. @akshaykumar @ammyvirk @arvindrkhaira @bpraak @jaani777 @azeemdayani #Thehappyteam #Gratitude."

Apart from Nupur, Akshay and B Praak, singer Ammy Virk can also be seen in the photos, wherein Nupur looks beautiful in a lavender salwar kameez.

For those who don't know, Nupur made her first screen appearance in the Punjabi song's prequel Filhall, which was a hit. The singer-actor is also preparing to make her big Bollywood debut by signing up for various acting workshops with Prashant Singh, Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Pandey.

Earlier, Kriti had taken to her social media handle to wish her little sister Nupur on her birthday. She had shared a goofy video of the two of them and had showered love on Nupur in the caption. "If you wanna go, baby let's go, If you wanna rock, I'm ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!! Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my 'Dear Diary'," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Nupur Sanon To Make Her Silver Screen Debut Under Jackky Bhagnani And Deepshikha Deshmukh's Production Banner?