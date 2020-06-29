Nushrat Bharucha Changes Her Spelling To Nushrratt Bharuccha On Social Media

Many celebrities have changed their names' spelling for various reasons like Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Alaya F and many others. The latest to join the bandwagon is actress Nushrat Bharucha, who has changed her name on Twitter and Instagram by adding an R, C and another T in her name. The new name is now spelt as Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is still unclear as to why the actress has changed her name on her social media accounts.

According to reports, the actress went offline over the weekend and returned with the new name. With the new name, Nushrratt's Twitter account lost its verification mark while her Instagram account is still verified. Nushrratt has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and over 282K followers on Twitter.

Of lately, the actress has been gearing up to return to work, as a new report claimed that she was spotted outside Dharma Productions' office. Asian Age stated that she was at the office for a meeting and was seen wearing a facemask. A source revealed to the portal, "Since the last few days, actors are stepping out for meetings for new projects. It is a welcome sign that not only are the shoots beginning soon, but the planning for future films is also taking place. Nushrat was there for a brief while at the Dharma office at Andheri in suburban Mumbai before she left the venue."

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film follows a PT Master from a government-funded school in Northern India, Montu, played by Rajkummar. For him, it's just a job until everything he cares for is at stake and he is forced to do what he has never done - teach the kids at his school.

