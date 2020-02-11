Nushrat Bharucha Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her Risque Dress: 'What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion'

Recently, Nushrat Bharucha made several heads turn at the red carpet of a recent event when she turned up in a green pelvage dress which had a slit higher than the usual thigh-high. While many lauded the actress for her bold choice, there were a few on social media who trolled her for her risque outfit.

The Dream Girl actress had a befitting reply to her nayslayers while speaking with Hindustan Times. Nushrat revealed that some fraternity members, happy with her choice of outfit, reached out to her saying,"We'd never be able to do this, great that you could carry this off and you did it so well."

When asked to react on the trolls criticizing her dress, Nushrat told the daily, "We live in a country where the freedom of speech is ours, so whatever anyone feels, they can put it out there and talk about it. But just like they have that opinion, and it's rightfully theirs, what I want to wear is my opinion and it's rightfully mine."

Nushrat further said that the emerald green one-shoulder dress made her feel nice and confident.

She was quoted as saying, "I did it for me, not for anyone else... I didn't think people were going to praise me or it's going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. I just wore an outfit, attended the function, had fun, came home, had dinner and slept. I don't get bothered, I don't take anything personally. I don't even go and read the comments under the posts... I put it out there and leave it. Then it's not my headache. That evolution is of "self discovery" - of "knowing who you are and knowing what you're not trying to be."

The actress continued, "If this dress didn't fit well or fall right, I would not be wearing it. It had nothing to do with how bold it was or how statement it was. If it didn't look good on me, I would not wear it."

For fashion, Nushrat is an extension of what she wants to express and that changes with her mood. "You either feel an outfit, or you don't feel it. When I put this dress on, I was very comfortable in it, and that is why I was able to carry it off the way I did... I knew what I was wearing and I knew I had to be careful," she further added.

The actress further revealed that she finds wearing high heels the toughest part when it comes to red carpet appearances.

"The toughest part for me to wear on any red carpet, honestly, are the heels because the next day my legs are in severe agony the next day. And all these gowns are made for a certain length. They are long gowns, and even if I would not want to wear high heels, I do not have an option. I have to, otherwise... most difficult part. And the easiest part is to own it. Once you own the outfit, then everything becomes easy. If you wear an outfit and you cannot own it, then my advise is don't wear it, don't step out. Because then it will show that you're not owning it. For me the easiest part of this outfit was that I owned it completely from the minute I stepped out of the door to the time I was back... Toughest part were the heels, 100 per cent," said the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.

Speaking about films, Nushrat will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao and Sunny Kaushal's Hurdang.

