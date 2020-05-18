Nushrat Bharucha’s Mom Is Adamant To Get Her Married: We Do Get Upset, We Want Her To Settle Down

In a latest interview with an entertainment portal, actress Nushrat Bharucha's mother, Tasneem Bharucha, said that she has given enough time to her daughter and now, she wants her to settle down.

While speaking to Pinkvilla in a video chat with Nushrat, the latter's mom said, "We do get upset because we want her to settle down now. She is going to get married very soon. We are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us."

Nushrat also revealed that every time when she introduces her boyfriend to her parents, she makes it very clear that the relationship might or might not work till the last.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress said, "Every single time I introduce my mom to my boyfriend, I have always maintained one simple fact, even with my father. I have told them before every first meeting, 'He is my boyfriend at present, we will get married if we are successful in this relationship. But if we aren't, you will have to understand that it's okay, he is my partner right now in this journey and he may not be tomorrow, which is okay'."

In the same interview, Nushrat also revealed how her parents were tad surprised to see her dancing in a bralette in the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety song, 'Chote Chote Peg'. While narrating the incident, Nushrat said, "I had not told them anything about the song as I didn't want an issue and thought they will see in the end. I didn't tell them about the release of the song. I came home late after promotions and saw my mother and father sitting."

Nushrat Bharucha Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her Risque Dress: 'What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion'

"They played Chhote Chhote Peg on a big TV. I was like 'I am gonna die'. And my father turns to me in slow motion and asks me, 'Is that a bra? I was like, 'it's a bralette. There is a difference'," concluded Bharucha.

With respect to work, Nushrat will next be seen in Chhalaang. The film also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.