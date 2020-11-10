Nushrratt Bharuccha Is Pumped About Her First Diwali Release Chhalaang

This Diwali is going to be special for actor Nushrratt Bharuccha for two reasons. Nushrratt is going to have her first Diwali release this year, which is her upcoming film Chhalaang. Along with that, she has also moved in to a new house and is all set to celebrate the festival of lights with her family, and the plan is to watch Chhalaang.

About her first Diwali release, Nushrratt told the media , "Chhalaang is my first Diwali release, and I couldn't be happier about it. The movie talks about taking a leap of faith, which is very important especially, during these times. I'm very grateful that I can spread some good vibes amongst the audience through the film, and I'm hoping the film inspires the viewers to make a fresh start, which is what Diwali is about."

Talking about her new place, she said, "I have just moved in a new house as well. This Diwali, I will be having a small get-together, where I will be watching Chhalaang with my entire family, which is surely going to be very special. Here's to my new beginnings with the new house!"

Talking about Chhalaang, the film is a social comedy directed by Hansal Mehta. Nushrratt will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film, which has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn, Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, also marking Nushrratt's digital debut.

