Nushrratt Bharuccha And Pavail Gulati To Star In Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari; First Poster Out

After the super success of Dream Girl, the director of the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha are teaming up for another film titled Janhit Mein Jaari. The movie marks Raaj Shaandiliya's debut as a producer and will be helmed by Omung Kumar.

Before this female-driven film with Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, Omung Kumar directed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit. Janhit Mein Jaari is a quirky comedy and also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram page to share the first look poster of the film and wrote, "Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari! #ZarooratBhiZarooriBhi. Coming in 2021."

With a diverse trajectory of roles, Nushrratt Bharuccha has not only made a special place in the hearts of the audience, but also proved her mettle in the industry as an actor. From an uptight girl from Delhi to a computer teacher from a small town in Haryana, the actress has given some of the most memorable performances.

Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav and Shraddha Chandavarkar, Janhit Mein Jaari is penned by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is slated to release in 2021.

Besides this Omung Kumar directorial, Nushrratt also plays the lead role in Vishal Furia's Chhori. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi horror film Lapachhapi.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her Risque Dress: 'What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion'

ALSO READ: Chhalaang Director Hansal Mehta Screamed At Nushrratt Bharuccha On Sets As A Prank