Nushrratt Bharuccha Doesn't Believe In Sulking Over Her Struggle; Asks 'Haven't Many Insiders Also Struggled?'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is the latest celebrity to share her stand on the controversial nepotism debate. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, the debate on nepotism reignited on the internet, and many netizens began slamming star kids and boycotting their films. Luckily, Nushrratt doesn't belong to any film family, and has carved a niche for herself in the industry on her own. She has struggled for a long time to become a famous name, but doesn't believe in sulking over her hardships.

In her latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Nushrratt said, "Haven't many insiders also struggled? This industry is magic and a lot of it is also luck. My struggles are meant to be mine. I never wanted to blame it on the fact that I was an outsider. So I worked harder and jumped my hurdles harder instead of sulking or brooding over them."

Nushrratt didn't shy away from accepting that she has faced rejections multiple times at auditions. "I didn't even have a portfolio and I landed up for auditions! I landed up in glasses, jeans, T-shirt and chappals! I thought they only wanted to always see how you act and not whether you look the part," added Bharuccha.

While Nushrratt started her film career in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa, she achieved fame with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Later, in 2018, when Nushrratt appeared in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, her fame increased multifold.

Cut to present, even though 2020 has been a dull year for most of the B-town celebrities, Nushrratt had a successful release- Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Googly and Hurdang.

