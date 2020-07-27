Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty Spoke To Kangana Ranaut After Being Snubbed By The Film Industry!

Kangana Ranaut's team claims that the Indian film sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer, Resul Pookutty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire, had reached out to the Queen actress after being snubbed by the film industry.

It all happened when Resul Pookutty replied to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's tweet and wrote, "Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face "we don't need you" but still I love my industry for it."

Kangana's team re-tweeted Resul's tweet and wrote, "During the release week of Manikarnika when whole industry ganged up on Kangana,@resulp called her in a long conversation for about more than an hour, not only he appreciated the film but spoke about the major emotional & professional crisis he is facing because of Bullying post his Oscar."

"Kangana has always known the seriousness of Bullying in Bully-wood but no action was taken back then and now that we have lost a life still we are going in circles, is there any hope for us @PMOIndia?" added Kangana's team.

Resul also shared his opinion on nepotism and wrote, "Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption!"

Well, the whole debate on nepotism has made many celebrities open up about their struggle. Now, it's totally up to netizens, whom they want to believe or support.