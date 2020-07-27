    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty Spoke To Kangana Ranaut After Being Snubbed By The Film Industry!

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut's team claims that the Indian film sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer, Resul Pookutty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire, had reached out to the Queen actress after being snubbed by the film industry.

      It all happened when Resul Pookutty replied to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's tweet and wrote, "Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face "we don't need you" but still I love my industry for it."

      oscar-winner-resul-pookutty-spoke-to-kangana-ranaut-after-being-snubbed-by-the-film-industry

      Kangana's team re-tweeted Resul's tweet and wrote, "During the release week of Manikarnika when whole industry ganged up on Kangana,@resulp called her in a long conversation for about more than an hour, not only he appreciated the film but spoke about the major emotional & professional crisis he is facing because of Bullying post his Oscar."

      "Kangana has always known the seriousness of Bullying in Bully-wood but no action was taken back then and now that we have lost a life still we are going in circles, is there any hope for us @PMOIndia?" added Kangana's team.

      Sonu Nigam Says If Kangana Ranaut Claims That A Sandal Was Hurled At Her, 'I Choose To Believe Her'

      Resul also shared his opinion on nepotism and wrote, "Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption!"

      Well, the whole debate on nepotism has made many celebrities open up about their struggle. Now, it's totally up to netizens, whom they want to believe or support.

      Read more about: resul pookutty kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X