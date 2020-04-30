Padmini Kolhapure On Rishi Kapoor’s Demise: I Think Of Him Every Day, This Is A Personal Loss For Me

Bollywood's original 'chocolate boy', Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Condolences and tributes for the late veteran actor are pouring in from a number of celebrities in Bollywood. Among them, Rishi's many time co-star, actress Padmini Kolhapure shared heartfelt remembrances of the late actor.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Padmini responded to Rishi's passing and said, "All I can say is I am a shocked I am numb and I can't even believe that he is gone. He was a great actor, a great person, a great soul and a great contributor to the Indian film industry. He has left us and I feel a very strong personal loss for me."

Adding that this is a personal loss for her, she said, "I think of him every day, he is on my mind every day of my life , he is part of my life , my growing up years were with him, so you can imagine how big this loss is for me."

Rishi and Padmini had starred in films like Prem Rog, Pyar Ke Kabil, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan and so on.

Padmini remembered the surreal experience of going from being a fan of Rishi to being his co-star. "I used to bunk school and go watch Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh films. I was a fan first and then the next thing I knew I was doing a movie with him. I was sharing screen space with him. I used to love him on screen and admire his dancing and the next thing I knew I was dancing with him. It was totally surreal for me," she said.

Padmini also shared how Rishi was his usual bubbly self when he returned to India after undergoing treatment for leukemia in New York. She said that he didn't look like he had gone through such a terrible time and that is what Rishi was.

The actress rues the fact that she cannot pay her last respects to Rishi in person, due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

