Post Making Fun Of Irrfan Khan & Sridevi’s Death, Pakistani TV Host Apologises For His Insensitivity

‘I Made A Mistake’

"Sometimes you lose control over your words. At the time it didn't seem like a big issue but when I later thought about it, I realized that was not appropriate. So I'm really sorry. Keeping humanity in mind, this should not have been said. I made a mistake," said Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Adnan Siddiqui Also Issued A Statement

Adnan wrote, "So I don't know how to explain what I'm feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited to the live chat show 'Jeewey Pakistan' yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened. The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive." "Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it hitting below the belt," added Adnan.

Adnan Apologised To The Families Of Sridevi & Irrfan Khan

Adnan, who has worked with Irrfan in 2007 in A Mighty Heart, further stated, "It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in a bad light. I want to apologize to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and Irrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans."

Adnan: I Won't Tolerate Such An Act In The Future

He concluded by saying, "If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn't want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show. I've learned my lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such an act in the future. I was hoping this bit wouldn't become public but unfortunately, it has. I'm sorry. Thank you,"

On a related note, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020 while Sridevi left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2018.