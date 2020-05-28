Pakistani Actress Uzma Khan Files Complaint After Being Assaulted By Realtor's Daughters And Gunmen

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan took to her twitter yesterday and shared that she had lodged a police complaint against her attacker. The actress alleged that a woman and 12 gunmen barged into her house and physically assaulted her and her sister. Uzma also claimed that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz, who is the chairman of a real estate company named Bahria Town.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which it can be seen that Uzma and her sister Huma were being threatened by a woman and then assaulted by the gunmen. The woman can be heard accusing Uzma of having an affair with her husband. One of the clips also shows how Uzma and her sister suffered injuries due to the attack.

In her police complaint, Uzma said, "I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen."

Uzma Khan's Tweet "I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister's Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz," she added. Malik Riaz's Tweet On the other hand, Malik Riaz has rubbished the allegations and said that he will be filing a defamation case against anyone who tries to malign his name. "I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I'm appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I'm not involved in any capacity. I would also like to inform that I'll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents," he tweed. Uzma Khan And Her Sister Uzma Khan's legal counsel in the case, Hassaan Niazi has replied to Malik's claim saying, "As usual and like all other matters, you are again lying. Your daughters led the criminal act accompanied with at least a dozen of paid goons. And cut this threatening tone, don't threaten the people of Pakistan with your money and connections. No one is above the law."

Many netizens came to Uzma Khan's defence on Twitter, asking why the man's name has been suppressed and why only the actress is being blamed for the extramarital affair.

Post Making Fun Of Irrfan Khan And Sridevi's Death, Pakistan TV Host Apologises For Insensitivity

Actress Nagma Trolled On Twitter For Supporting Journalists From Pakistan!