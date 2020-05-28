    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pakistani Actress Uzma Khan Files Complaint After Being Assaulted By Realtor's Daughters And Gunmen

      By
      |

      Pakistani actor Uzma Khan took to her twitter yesterday and shared that she had lodged a police complaint against her attacker. The actress alleged that a woman and 12 gunmen barged into her house and physically assaulted her and her sister. Uzma also claimed that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz, who is the chairman of a real estate company named Bahria Town.

      A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which it can be seen that Uzma and her sister Huma were being threatened by a woman and then assaulted by the gunmen. The woman can be heard accusing Uzma of having an affair with her husband. One of the clips also shows how Uzma and her sister suffered injuries due to the attack.

      Pakistani Actor Uzma Khan Attacked At Home; FIR Registered

      In her police complaint, Uzma said, "I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen."

      Uzma Khan's Tweet

      Uzma Khan's Tweet

      "I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister's Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz," she added.

      Malik Riaz's Tweet

      Malik Riaz's Tweet

      On the other hand, Malik Riaz has rubbished the allegations and said that he will be filing a defamation case against anyone who tries to malign his name. "I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I'm appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I'm not involved in any capacity. I would also like to inform that I'll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents," he tweed.

      Uzma Khan And Her Sister

      Uzma Khan And Her Sister

      Uzma Khan's legal counsel in the case, Hassaan Niazi has replied to Malik's claim saying, "As usual and like all other matters, you are again lying. Your daughters led the criminal act accompanied with at least a dozen of paid goons. And cut this threatening tone, don't threaten the people of Pakistan with your money and connections. No one is above the law."

      Many netizens came to Uzma Khan's defence on Twitter, asking why the man's name has been suppressed and why only the actress is being blamed for the extramarital affair.

      Post Making Fun Of Irrfan Khan And Sridevi's Death, Pakistan TV Host Apologises For Insensitivity

      Actress Nagma Trolled On Twitter For Supporting Journalists From Pakistan!

      Read more about: uzma khan
      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X