      Panga Twitter Review: Fans Laud Kangana Ranaut's Performance

      Kangana Ranaut's release Panga hits the screens today and the first verdict from fans on Twitter is already out. The sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is about a mother who is also a forgotten kabaddi world champion, in an attempt to find a new meaning to her existence she decides to come back to sports.

      Panga also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film didn't have much of a buzz before its release, but twitter now is already filled with joyous reviews for the film. While one user said, Panag has "Inspiration 'personified'", another tweet read, it is a "tribute to all the working Mom"

      Kangana Ranaut who is seen as a kabaddi player, reportedly trained for the sport for two months. And fans have been loving the actor's power-packed performance as a sportsman. Kangana's last release Manikarnika also received a lot of praise for the actor's performance and went on to garnered a lot of fame overseas as well.

      Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted Panga will make around Rs 5 crore on Day 1, and "With good word of mouth, Panga should gain pace." he told Indian Express. Panga this week is clashing with Remo Dsouza's dance directorial, Street Dancer 3D, it stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in leading roles.

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
