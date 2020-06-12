    For Quick Alerts
      Pankaj Tripathi Says He Does Not Prefer Crime Genre Although He Has Played Many Gangster Roles

      Pankaj Tripathi is held to be one of the most brilliant actors in the Hindi film industry today. He has proved that he is a versatile actor by performing a wide array of roles in his films.

      The actor says that crime is one genre that he doesn't prefer, although he himself has played gangster roles. He says that he always keeps the context of the story in his mind when choosing films.

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pankaj said, "Even though I have played gangster roles in many films, I don't like action in reel or real life. I prefer watching social drama films that have entertainment value as well as some take away for society."

      He continued, "As an actor, whenever I choose a show or a movie, I'm careful to keep the context of the story in mind. We need more social dramas to change mind-sets and any film being made, even for entertainment, should tell a story that has the power to change the world."

      Talking about how attractive gangster movies are to audiences, he said, "I'm aware that a lot of my gangster movies have done well. As a genre, it has perennially been a crowd-puller. There's an alluring quality about the world of crime. The stories are a lot more colourful and interesting. But personally, that's a genre I consume with caution."

      He added, "With such aggressive discussion on normalising violence on screen, as viewers we should be mindful of how we consume content. Mindless violence without delivering a social commentary doesn't satisfy me as a viewer. You have to make me care for the narrative."

      Pankaj has a number of movies lined up next, including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, '83, Ludo, Romeo, and Mumbai Saga.

