Pankaj Tripathi On Kaagaz: I Had Never Thought That Someday There Will Be A Film In Which I Will Play The Lead

A couple of days ago, the trailer of Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming ZEE5 film Kaagaz was unveiled, and netizens are quite excited about the film. It's known to all that Tripathi is a phenomenal actor, and leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of any character. In Kaagaz, which is based on the real-life story, Tripathi portrays the role of Lal Bihari Mritak, who fought for his life for nineteen years after being declared dead.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Pankaj spoke about playing the lead role in Kaagaz and said, "It's a hero-centric society right? We like heroes, worship them, copy them. And the hero of this film is Lal Bihari. I never came to Mumbai to be a hero, I came here to act and follow my passion. I had never thought that someday there will be a film in which I will play the lead."

He further added, "Because as early as 16 years ago (we came here in 2004), no one would have thought that a 45-year-old man, a plain-looking guy like me, could be the lead actor of any film. So when this thing happened two years ago, I got excited about the opportunity."

It's been almost two decades since Tripathi joined the film industry, but after a long wait the actor got to play the lead role in a film. One might find it unfair, but the Mirzapur actor says that he has always been content in his life.

Pankaj said that he is satisfied with what he has, and does not worry about anything too much. "Of course, everyone wants to succeed in life, be in a better position than they are in life. But I am satisfied wherever I am," added the Stree actor.

Coming back to Kaagaz, the film is directed by Satish Kaushik and will be released on ZEE5 on January 7, 2021.

