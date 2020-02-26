Pankaj Tripathi: My Role In Angrezi Medium Is My Guru Dakshina To Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan will be seen on the screen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis with Angrezi Medium. The film is a comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania, and it stars Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey, and Dimple Kapadia. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi have cameo roles in the film.

Talking about how much he reveres Irrfan Khan, Pankaj recently revealed that he agreed to do the cameo only because of the chance to work with him. He said that he offered his role in the film as 'guru dakshina' to Irrfan.

"I've always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my 'guru dakshina' to him," Pankaj was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Angrezi Medium revolves around the story of a father (Irrfan) who does whatever he can to arrange finances for his daughter's (Radhika) admission at a university in London. The makers of the film recently shared that they waited to do the film with Irrfan for over a year, as there was no alternative to him. Irrfan was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 20.

