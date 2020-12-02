Pankaj Tripathi On Why A Theatrical Release Is Important For Ranveer Singh's '83

2020 might be a dull year for many actors/actresses, but actor Pankaj Tripathi was surely not in that list. Despite the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the actor had three major releases on OTT- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mirzapur 2 and Ludo. While Mirzapur was a web series, the other two were Bollywood films. In his latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Tripathi spoke about his upcoming film, '83, which is helmed by Kabir Khan.

The film narrates the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi plays the character of Indian team manager, PR Man Singh.

While speaking about the film, Tripathi said that the film deserves to release in theatres and that '83 deserves a theatrical experience. "When you watch the film with people around, you will feel like you are in a stadium, watching India lift the World Cup," he added.

He also asserted that while preparing for his character, he met Man Singh in Hyderabad and learnt the Hyderabadi dialect from him. "Not too many people know anything about him, but for the 14 players, he was the hero," said the Stree actor.

Talking about his equation with his co-stars, the actor revealed how he struck a chord with them on the sets and said, "I'd take advantage of my seniority and my role to admonish them sometimes, and if we packed up early, I'd regale them with stories and my extensive knowledge."

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Ranveer Singh, '83 features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri in key roles.

Well, we can't wait to watch '83.

