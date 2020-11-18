Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Irrfan Khan: He Was The Only Indian Actor Whose Every Film I’ve Seen

Indian audiences are lucky to have an actor like Pankaj Tripathi in the film industry. Even though the actor stays away from the limelight, he continues to rule the hearts of audiences with his impeccable work. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Pankaj was asked about his favourite actor, he took the name of late actor Irrfan Khan.

While reminiscing about Irrfan Khan, he said, "I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films. I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I've seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have."

While 2020 has been a dry year for many actors, Tripathi has been constantly in the headlines owing to his several OTT releases- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mirzapur 2 and Ludo.

Among all, his character 'Kaleen Bhaiya' became a rage on social media. Talking about playing Kaleen Bhaiya, Tripathi said that he genuinely enjoyed playing the character.

"The way he handles people and especially his hypocrisy. So during the performance, I thought his hypocrisy is very entertaining. I liked the writing when I heard it. I thought it was an interesting role. I enjoyed the first scene where Kaleen is built up. How this character is so powerful for the outsiders but falls weak in his personal life. OTT didn't have that much significance back then but for me, the platform never matters. The performance does," said the Stree actor.

