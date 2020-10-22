pankaj-tripathi-reveals-why-he-stays-away-from-bollywood-parties

The journey of actor Pankaj Tripathi from the silver screen to people's hearts is nothing but inspiring. Without any hullabaloo or PR, the actor won millions of hearts with only his sincere work. Recently, the actor was seen in Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, wherein he portrayed the role of Janhvi Kapoor's on-screen father. While almost everyone criticised Janhvi's act, the script and cinematography of the film, nobody said a word against Pankaj Tripathi. His brilliant act as a father in the film left the audience rooting for him. People applauded his work, and went on to say that he was the only 'saving grace' of the film.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his much-awaited show, Mirzapur 2, which is all set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow i.e., October 23, 2020.

In his recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi spoke about staying away from limelight, paparazzi and Bollywood parties.

He said, "To make a place in people's hearts, you don't have to necessarily be in newspapers. To reach people's hearts, you have to sincerely work for your on-screen performance. If you are spotted on-screen, then you don't need to be spotted at airports or Page 3 parties. I sincerely want to be spotted on-screen, that's my work."

He further added, "Because according to me, those things don't matter. I feel those are the elements that will mess with your head. I like to read books and do my own work. Like, I live in Madh so I travel by jetty. If any other actor was in my place, he would have put it on Instagram showing people that he is using public transport but I don't believe that."

Clearly, Pankaj Tripathi doesn't believe in any kind of publicity stunt and wants his work to speak for him in volumes. Well, it does!

