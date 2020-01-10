Pankaj Tripathi Showers Praises On Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon: ‘They Are Passionate’

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most celebrated actors of our times, who has delivered some of the most brilliant performances the Hindi film industry has seen. Pankaj has been getting to work with a lot of young actors, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh in upcoming films. The actor has only praises for the young generation.

Pankaj has a number of projects lined up, but he refuses to speak about any of them. In Gunjan Saxena, which wrapped recently, he got to work with Janhvi. He is working with Kriti in a movie on surrogacy, Mimi. He also worked with Ranveer in his upcoming film '83, which is based on India's first World Cup win.

Praising the young actors, Pankaj said, "The new generation of actors are passionate about their work. They are well-prepared. In fact, while preparing for her role, Janhvi used to frequently visit my house and we would cook and eat and bond. It will reflect in the film."

Speaking about '83 and Ranveer, he said, "There is a wonderful bond in the team. Now, Ranveer and I share a khaas rishta. I've known Ranveer for a decade, even before his debut film was released. There is no difference between the Ranveer then and the Ranveer now.

He is adbhut and is immensely passionate about his work."

When asked how he manages to juggle so many projects, Pankaj admitted that he is tired, but as a trained actor, he pulls it off. He said that he is trying to take some time off in the next few months.

