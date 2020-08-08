Pankaj Tripathi Wonders Why Audiences Are So Interested In Film's Box Office Collection!

While promoting his upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, actor Pankaj Tripathi talks about audiences' interest in film's business and wonders what would they gain from it?

Tripathi says, "Aam public ko box office collection se jada uske state mein health aur education ka kya budget hai iski chinta honi chahiye. Apne district me pata hona chahiye ki humare education ka kya budget hai, is saal government ne kya decide kiya hai. Banispat iske ki box office.....khair." (General public should be more concerned about their state's health and education system budget rather than film's business at the box office. They should know about the budget of their district's education system, and what the government has planned for this year. Anyways...)

He further said, "Mai ispe chintit hota hu ki public kyu involve ho jati hai? Na profit sharing milna hai. Ya to aap khali hain aur aapke haath mein 4G 5G aa gaya hai to aap 100 crore....Arre kitna kama liya usase aapko kya? Apko milega kya?" (I often get worried wondering why the public gets involved. They won't get a share in the profit. Is it just because you have a phone and 4G connection? How does it matter what a film earns? What will you gain?)

Pankaj Tripathi also spoke about his character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. For the unversed, he plays the role of Gunjan Saxena's father Anup Saxena.

The Stree actor revealed that before shooting the film, he met Anup Saxena and observed his body language.

"Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis. Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented," shared Tripathi.