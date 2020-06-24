Paparazzo Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Monetizing Comment Over Sushant's Funeral Video

'Bollywood Is A Mean Industry,' Says The Photographer

Viral Bhayani wrote, "If you call people for your party they turn up for drinks but when the same person dies? This is a mean industry; I have covered so many funerals and it is always a Raza Murad or Ashoke Pandit who come to pay respect @KanganaTeam @deepikapadukone."

The Paparazzo Seemed To Be Upset With Deepika's Comment

His next tweet read, "Instagram cannot be monetized but said that to monetize on a funeral would be cheap. Do you think I covered #basuchatterjee recent funeral to make money? @KanganaTeam @deepikapadukone."

The Paparazzo Asked Why Only They Are Slammed When A Lot Of TV Channels Did Live Coverage Of Sushant's Funeral

He further wrote, "A lot of tv channels and media houses were doing live coverage of the funeral and none of them were following any guidelines but at the end of the days the paps are slammed @deepikapadukone @KanganaTeam."

'I Am Always Open To Criticism,' Says The Paparazzo

"I'm always open to criticism and and negativity as it all helps me. I'm alone handling my social media so I make a lot of mistakes but my followers always correct me when I'm wrong and yes my posts are weird and always "attention seeking" but I'm not," Viral wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut Slammed Deepika Padukone For Her 'Selective Outrage'

The official Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut posted, "Deepika Padukone is quick to blast Yogen Shah, who mostly caters to Hindi media and is one of the only few who didn't ban Kangana, what about her paltu paparazzi @manav22 and @viralbhayani77, her heart doesn't ache when they monetise Sushant's videos? @deepikapadukone."