Paresh Rawal Appointed As Chief Of National School Of Drama

Actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chief of the National Drama School by President Ram Nath Kovind. Rawal has won numerous awards and accolades including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1994. He was also conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the news. Congratulating the actor, he tweeted in Hindi, "Eminent artist @SirPareshRawal has been appointed as the chairman of NSD by the President of India. Artists and students of the country will benefit from his talent,"

Rawal will be replacing playwright and theatre director Ratan Thiyam, who was NSD chairman from 2013 to 2017. Rawal has been appointed for four years.

Nitin Tripathi, media advisor, Ministry of Culture said about Rawal's appointment, "The post has been vacant since August 2017 and has been filled. The ministry sent a list of names and the President has appointed Paresh Rawal for a period of four years as per the relevant rules and regulations."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted a congratulatory message and wrote, "The post has been vacant since August 2017 and has been filled. The ministry sent a list of names and the President has appointed Paresh Rawal for a period of four years as per the relevant rules and regulations."

Rawal, who has been a theatre as well as film actor, had once told Hindustan Times, "Theatre is my first love and I am the happiest on stage. My roots lie in theatre and it feels good to perform for audiences who appreciate and understand the essence of theatre."

