Paresh Rawal Hates Vulgar, Double-Meaning Comedy Films; 'Fortunately, I Have Been Able To Stay Away From Them'

Actor Paresh Rawal tickled our funny bone with his terrific comic timing in films like Hungama, Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag amongst others. In fact, the veteran actor's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiyya has its own fan-following. Time and again, Paresh Rawal has proved his acting prowess in the comedy genre.

Recently, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal said that he prefers to stay away from vulgar, double-meaning comedy films as he hates them. He was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "I believe in making things effortless. I simply hate vulgar and double-meaning type of comedy, and fortunately I've been able to stay away from those films."

Speaking about his upcoming film Coolie No.1 in which he will be reprising the part played by late actor Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal said that the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer is a family entertainer.

He was all praise for his co-star Varun Dhawan and said that he is not only a sincere actor but a mischievous presence on set, further adding that it was fun to work with him.

"If my co-star doesn't react, my comedy will fall flat; if the director doesn't direct me properly, I'll fail," Paresh Rawal told Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "These days, you can't tell when a nude scene might show up in a movie, or if there's going to be bad language. This is the first family entertainer that audiences can enjoy without worrying about all this. No one will have to leave the room out of embarrassment."

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is a remake of the 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film by the same name. The comic caper is slated to premiere on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime. Besides Coolie No. 1, Paresh Rawal is also a part of Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash in leading roles. The actor also stars in Abhimanyu Dassani-Mrunal Thakur's ensemble family entertainer Aankh Micholi.

