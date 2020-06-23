    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Paresh Rawal Says Actors Should Be Called Entertainers, Shares The Actual Meaning Of ‘Real Heroes'

      Earlier today, Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter account and reminded fans who the real heroes are. Addressing the ongoing tension at the India China border, Paresh Rawal shared that actors should be called entertainers and not heroes and netizens agree.

      Paresh Rawal Shares The Actual Meaning Of ‘Real Heroes

      On Twitter, he wrote, "We Should start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' For Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes!!!"

      Several fans replied to the actor saying that they agree with him. One user even reminded others not to forget about the brave doctors, while another wrote, "Repeat After Me : Actors are Entertainers Army and Police are Heroes." A Twitter user also wrote, "There is huge difference between a hero and an actor, actors are only reel life Hero not Real life ."

      Paresh Rawal has been tweeting about the current political situation. As citizens are waging a commercial war on China by boycotting Chinese products, the actor also asked e-commerce sites to specify if products are being sold from China. The tweet read, "Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying."

      On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in 2019 films, Uri: The Surgical Strike, followed by Made in China. In the coming months, he will be seen in several films including Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 and Hera Pheri 3. Fans are still waiting for the pandemic to pass so that films can once again release in theatres.

      Paresh Rawal's Son Aditya Is All Set To Debut With Bamfaad, Presented By Anurag Kashyap

      Hungama 2 New Poster: Meezaan, Pranitha, Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty's Film Looks Too Much Fun!

      paresh rawal bollywood
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
