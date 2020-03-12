    For Quick Alerts
      Parineeti Chopra On Coronavirus: Stop Calling It A ‘Hype On Social Media’

      There's panic all around the world over the outbreak of Coronavirus. Till date, India has reported 73 confirmed case of COVID-19. As the infection continued to spread its tentacles in the country, Parineeti Chopra urges her followers to deal with the crisis seriously.

      Parineeti shared a post on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a "hype on social media." Stop saying "it only affects the elderly." Stop saying "oh but the death rate of flu is more." Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus."(sic)

      Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also urged his fans to maintain clean hygiene and avoid going to crowded places.

      "There will be some effect but how much that is difficult to say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said people shouldn't go to crowded places and safety measures should be taken. It all boils down to maintaining proper hygiene. One has to be very careful. We all have come down to the basic way of greeting people, that is 'namaste'," Kumar had said.

      Currently, both Parineeti and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for the release of their respective films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sooryavanshi.

      Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer Review: Parineeti Chopra Steals Arjun Kapoor's Thunder Like A Pro

