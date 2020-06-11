Parineeti Chopra Prefers Theatrical Release, Would Hate For Her Films To See A ‘Compromised Release'

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of movie releases in the entertainment industry, with many opting for digital release over traditional theatrical release. Everyone in the industry has their own opinion, favouring or not favouring OTT release, and so does Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti shares that she is still traditional and so she prefers a theatrical release. She also opines that an OTT release is compromised, and hopes that her upcoming films see a theatrical release.

Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, Parineeti opened up about the release of her films. She said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was all set to release. We were two days into promotions when all of this happened."

She continued, "The Girl On The Train is not ready yet as they are in midst of editing and locking the final cuts. Weirdly, it's a blessing in disguise. Because I know once the lockdown ends, they will work on it and then decide whether they want a theatrical or an OTT release. Same goes with the Saina Nehwal biopic. All these films are so important to me. I have literally bet my life on them and worked hard on them. I would hate for them to have a compromised release."

Parineeti added, "Somehow we are still traditional and feel like OTT is a compromised release. But you never know, everyone is changing his or her way of thinking and functioning. Maybe, OTT will become more important now. But there's that traditional Indian cine-goer in me, who believes cinema will never die. We want our films to release in theatres, whenever it happens."

Talking about work, Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

