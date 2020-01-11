    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Parineeti Chopra Raises Alarm Over Australia’s Ravaging Bushfires, Says ‘This Is On Us’

      By
      |

      South-east Australia is being ravaged by wildfires in what is one of the worst calamities to hit the continent. The fires have destroyed at least 14.5 million acres, and over billion animals and at least 25 people have been killed by these fires.

      Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to raise alarm over these bushfires, stating that this was a climate change caused disaster. Sharing pictures of herself with kangaroos and koala bears, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption, emphasizing on the need for action against climate change.

      Parineeti Raises Alarm Over Australian Bushfires

      She wrote, "I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake - this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia" (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake - this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia

      A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jan 9, 2020 at 5:20am PST

      Not just Parineeti, but other celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, and Kunal Khemu had also taken to their social media platforms to express grave concern over the fires.

      Alia had shared a link to a fundraising platform, whereas Diana had reposted a message by young climate activist Greta Thunberg. Dia had shared an image of a firefighter rescuing a koala bear.

      Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Phoebe-Waller Bridge and many others have donated millions of dollars to fight the Australian bushfires.

      ALSO READ: Confirmed: Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Removed As 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Ambassador!

      ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra Slam Delhi Police's Crackdown In Jamia Millia!

      Read more about: Parineeti Chopra australia
      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue