Parineeti Chopra Raises Alarm Over Australia’s Ravaging Bushfires, Says ‘This Is On Us’

South-east Australia is being ravaged by wildfires in what is one of the worst calamities to hit the continent. The fires have destroyed at least 14.5 million acres, and over billion animals and at least 25 people have been killed by these fires.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to raise alarm over these bushfires, stating that this was a climate change caused disaster. Sharing pictures of herself with kangaroos and koala bears, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption, emphasizing on the need for action against climate change.

She wrote, "I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake - this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia" (sic).

Not just Parineeti, but other celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, and Kunal Khemu had also taken to their social media platforms to express grave concern over the fires.

Alia had shared a link to a fundraising platform, whereas Diana had reposted a message by young climate activist Greta Thunberg. Dia had shared an image of a firefighter rescuing a koala bear.

Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Phoebe-Waller Bridge and many others have donated millions of dollars to fight the Australian bushfires.

