Parvathy On Chhapaak: It Fortified The Undercurrent Of Awakening I Had A Year Ago Through Uyare

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of an acid-attack survivor named Malti in Meghna Gulzar's recently-released film Chhapaak has been hailed by the critics and audience. The film might have showed an average performance at the box office but, one simply cannot deny the fact that it made people aware about the effect of acid-violence in society.

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu who is known to be quite vocal when it comes to many social issues, recently penned a heartfelt note on Instagram where she thanked Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak which is a story that needs 'to be told, to be felt'.

Interestingly, Parvathy too had essayed the role of an acid-attack survivor in her 2019 Malayalam film Uyare where her character Pallavi's aspiration to be a pilot is jeopardized after she falls victim to an acid-attack by her obssessive former boyfriend Govind.

In her note, Parvathy wrote, "Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable" - Banksy. Movies impact and how! #Chhapaak has fortified the undercurrent of awakening I had a year ago through Uyare.

She further wrote, "For the many Pallavis and Maltis of this world; the ones who survived and the ones who succumbed to the attacks- we owe it to them to keep speaking up. To bring their stories to the fore. Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone and the whole cast and crew for holding us so close through Malti's journey.

"Let's stay reminded that acid is still sold over the counter in our country and we are losing hundreds of lives every year due to faulty implementation of regulations and stringent deterrent laws. Let's stay reminded that one remains party to this by staying apolitical and choosing not to engage and not ask questions. Let's stay reminded that more often than not its mere luck that lets us walk freely ,myself included, and not because we have the certainty of security. Let's listen better and get used to the unrest. We are all we have," her caption further read.

Earlier before Chhapaak's release when Deepika Padukone was asked about the similarities between her film and Parvathy's Uyare, the actress had said, "Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing."

She had further added, "Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories. It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

