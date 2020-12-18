Pathan: After Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan To Join Shah Rukh Khan's Espionage Thriller?
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan has been making the headlines for its cast, the actor's first look and the secretive screenplay. Now, a new report had revealed that apart from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan could also join King Khan for the Siddharth Anand directorial. For the unversed, Anand also worked on Tiger Zinda Hai series and WAR.
When the rumours about Salman Khan as Tiger being part of Pathan for a special appearance are yet to die down, a new report about another star being cast has emerged. According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik will also be joining the cast. The portal quoted a source as saying, "Not just Salman, with Pathan, Aditya Chopra wants to unveil the entire special agent universe he's trying to create. Siddharth Anand who directed WAR last year has also requested Hrithik Roshan to step in as Kabir for Pathan."
Hrithik Roshan To Join Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan?
The report added, "If all goes well, we will see not only two but three Bollywood superstars together in Pathan and this will mark the first union in the entire universe. Going ahead, the three actors SRK, Salman and Hrithik will be seen making appearances in each other's franchises and thereby culminating in a big finale as well. The idea is to create an Avengers set up with spies."
Hrithik Is Yet To Confirm His Presence In Pathan
Reportedly the idea has been shared with WAR star Hrithik, but he is yet to confirm his appearance as Kabir. "Siddharth had planned this with Adi and felt this could be the starting point of the big universe they have envisioned. Hrithik is deciding on it and will most likely do it as well." added the source. Siddharth Anand will be returning to work with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan again for WAR 2, after wrapping up Pathan with SRK.
SRK Is Currently Shooting For Pathan
Coming back to Pathan, the film is a big-budget action espionage thriller, which reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone as a special agent and John Abraham as the prime antagonist.
