Pathan: After Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan To Join Shah Rukh Khan's Espionage Thriller?

Hrithik Roshan To Join Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan?

The report added, "If all goes well, we will see not only two but three Bollywood superstars together in Pathan and this will mark the first union in the entire universe. Going ahead, the three actors SRK, Salman and Hrithik will be seen making appearances in each other's franchises and thereby culminating in a big finale as well. The idea is to create an Avengers set up with spies."

Hrithik Is Yet To Confirm His Presence In Pathan

Reportedly the idea has been shared with WAR star Hrithik, but he is yet to confirm his appearance as Kabir. "Siddharth had planned this with Adi and felt this could be the starting point of the big universe they have envisioned. Hrithik is deciding on it and will most likely do it as well." added the source. Siddharth Anand will be returning to work with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan again for WAR 2, after wrapping up Pathan with SRK.

SRK Is Currently Shooting For Pathan

Coming back to Pathan, the film is a big-budget action espionage thriller, which reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone as a special agent and John Abraham as the prime antagonist.