Pathan: Salman Khan As Tiger To Join Shah Rukh Khan For A 15-Minute Cameo; Read Details

Shah Rukh Khan's next big outing Pathan has left fans quite excited as it marks the return of the superstar on the big screen after a short sabbatical. The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement about Pathan, several updates about this ambitious project are doing the rounds in media. King Khan who apparently plays a RAW agent, has already started shooting for Pathan in Mumbai.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in his superstar-buddy's film. Now, we have got some fresh scoop about Salman's cameo in the film.

Salman Khan To Have A 15-Minute Cameo In Pathan According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan will be reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from the Tiger franchise for a 15-minute cameo in Pathan. He along with SRK, will be seen taking down the baddies in this film which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Salman To Shoot His Cameo In January 2021 The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie." Aditya Chopra Has Big Plans Of Expanding His RAW Agents Universe The source further added, "It is Aditya Chopra's vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India's biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War respectively, director Siddharth Anand's latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with Pathan, and has designed a thrilling set-piece."

Reports state that John Abraham will play Shah Rukh Khan's nemesis in Pathan. The two stars will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in this stylish revenge drama.

