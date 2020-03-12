Pati Patni Aur Woh Makers Plagiarized ‘Udd Gaye’ Song By Ritviz? Musician Thinks So

Musician Ritviz has accused Pati Patni Aur Woh filmmakers of plagiarizing his most popular song, 'Udd Gaye'. Sharing the track from the film, he pointed at how similar it is to his own song, and expressed disbelief over the incident.

Before sharing the Pati Patni Aur Woh song to draw similarities to his own, Ritviz shared a post which read, "I went to the theatre to watch a movie last month, just a regular night out with my folks. Half way through the movie a track played and that's when it really hit me. I was listening to a song that's ridiculously similar to Udd Gaye. Im pretty sure there are others like me, and incase you're wondering if I was somehow involved in the making of said song, id just like to clear the air and say that neither I or my appointed management/publisher/ distributor had any role to play in this nor was any adaptation license for my song Udd Gaye taken by any music company in any part of the world. I just want to ask one question - why the f**k would someone do this?" (sic).

Comedians Rohan Joshi and Mallika Dua were in full support of Ritviz. Rohan commented, ""Wow wtf T-Series!" Mallika wrote, "Shameless." Ritviz's Udd Gaye music video has garnered over 40 million views on All India Bakchod channel.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It is a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name, and has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

