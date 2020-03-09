Patralekha Hits Back At Fashion Bloggers Who Ridiculed Her Outfit; Writes ‘My Body, My Armour’

Bollywood celebrities are easy targets for body shaming and trolling on social media. Recently, Patralekha was made fun of by fashion bloggers for a particular outfit she wore to the screening of Guilty. The actress did not stand by and get trolled. She took to Instagram to hit back at the fashion bloggers and asserted her choice of clothing.

Patralekha wore a black crop top with high-waisted mom jeans and a black jacket over it to the screening of Guilty. Sharing an image of her outfit on Instagram, she captioned the post, "I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments."

She continued, "WHY? It's my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If i look cheap,wannabe,this shape, that size etc, its really none of anyone's business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. #HappyWomens'day2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow." (sic).

Patralekha's boyfriend Rajkummar Rao supported her stance and commented, "Prettiest girl ever," with heart-eyes, fire, and heart emojis. Other celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Hazel Keech, Diana Penty and Divya Khosla Kumar also stuck up for her on Instagram.

In terms of work, Patralekha was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Badnaam Gali.

