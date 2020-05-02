Paulo Coelho Remembers Irrfan Khan: Pays Tribute To The Actor With A Bhagavad Gita Quote

Irrfan Khan, the supremely talented actor bid goodbye to this world on April 29, 2020. The entire Indian film industry has been mourning the death of the Angrezi Medium actor from the past few days. Along with the industry members, the renowned writer Paulo Coelho paid tribute to Irrfan Khan recently, through a Twitter post.

Paulo Coelho too his official page and remembered the talented actor by posting his picture, and paid tribute to him with a Bhagavad Gita quote. 'A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan. "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." - Bhagavad Gita', wrote Coelho on his post.

A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan



“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020

As per the reports, the popular writer is an adherent fan of Irrfan Khan and has watched most of his popular films. Like all his fans around the world, Irrfan's death has deeply saddened Paulo Coelho too.