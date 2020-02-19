Is Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here’s What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say

When the trailer of Thappad was released, many netizens had lauded Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha for making a film on such a strong topic - domestic violence. However, some netizens had also claimed that this film would be another 'male-bashing' film. In fact, actor Pavail Gulati, who plays the role of Taapsee's husband in the film, was initially apprehensive of taking up the project as the actor thought the film might appear as a 'one-sided' story.

However, it was director Anubhav Sinha, who helped him a lot to understand the film and soon after finishing the film, Pavail realised that Thappad is anything but a male-bashing film.

While speaking to PTI, Pavail said, "Looking at the one-line of the film about a husband who hits his wife and the story goes on from there, I was a little reserved about being a part of it. It felt like a one-sided story but when I started reading the script, I was sure I wanted to do it."

He further added, "It's a well-written script which shows both points of view. This is very rare in films as we often prioritise one part and show it as good and bad. It is not a male-bashing film. It is a balanced film. The film is about a relationship between a couple and the social dynamics around them."

Pavail, who is best known for his roles in Yudh, Made In Heaven and Ghost Stories, also asserted that it was challenging for him to play this role because he couldn't relate to it.

Thappad also casts Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Manav Kaul in the key roles and is slated to be released on February 28, 2020.