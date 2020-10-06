Payal Ghosh Claims Defamation Case Against Her By Richa Chadha Is Not Valid; ‘I Did Not Defame Her’

Actress Payal Ghosh, who made sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently, met Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission For Women (NCW) in New Delhi on October 6. Payal shared that they discussed about speeding up the investigation of and that she placed a request for security, because she fears for her life.

Payal also spoke about the defamation case filed against her by actor Richa Chadha, whose name she had mentioned while making accusations against Kashyap.

Talking about her meeting with Rekha Sharma of the NCW, Payal told ANI, "NCW and Rekha ma'am have been by my side since day one. That's what I had come here to discuss with her. She also said that 'all the love and strength to you and from our side whatever needs to be done, we will do'."

On having demanded Y plus security, Payal said, "Yes I have demanded the security because I am unable to get out of my house in Bombay. If I have to step out, I need to install my own security or go out only with a group of people. It would make work difficult for me as I cannot stay dependent on people forever. So it is a request HMO Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to provide me with security."

She added, "It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful and take all the precautions because your life is at stake. I am quite brave enough that I have come out and spoken about it but I have my family, my father, who are all tense."

In her allegations against Kashyap, Payal had claimed that she had been told by Anurag that actors like Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha have got work in exchange of sexual favours for him. In response to this, Richa filed a defamation case against Payal.

Talking about this, Payal said, "Richa Chadha se mera kuch lena dena nahi hai (I have nothing to do with Richa Chadha). I did not defame her so I don't understand what her case is about. I have said only what Mr Kashyap has told me. I did not give my own opinion. So this defamation case is not valid. Anyway, if she has said that then we will face that and we will clarify."

