Payal Ghosh Demands Lie Detector Test For Anurag Kashyap; Claims He Lied In His Statement To Cops

Payal Ghosh Alleges That Anurag Kashyap Lied In His Statement To The Police

The actress claimed that the Bombay Velvet director lied in his statement to the cops. She further said that she has filed an application with the police to have Anurag undergo narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test to find the truth.

Payal Ghosh's tweet read, "Mr. Kashyap has lied before police in his statement.. My Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector & Polygraph Test of Mr. Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice."

Anurag Kashyap Has Claimed That He Was In Sri Lanka When The Alleged Incident Took Place

The statement released by the filmmaker read, "Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

It also mentioned that the filmmaker is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him with the purpose of vilifying him. The statement also read that Anurag ‘has sought for severe action against' the complainant, for ‘misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives.'

Payal Ghosh's Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap

For the unversed, Payal had filed a rape case against Anurag Kashyap under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). The actress had accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct and making her feel 'uncomfortable'.