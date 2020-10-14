Payal Ghosh On Amicable Settlement With Richa Chadha On Defamation Suit: It's A Case Of Win-Win
After Bombay High Court granted two days' time to Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh to file the consent terms to settle the ongoing defamation suit filed by Richa, both the actresses have settled their dispute on an amicable note. According to a tweet by Live Law, the lawyers of Richa and Payal told Bombay High Court that the settlement terms have been finalized.
Payal Ghosh Confirms An Amicable Settlement In The Case
The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Our consent term with certain conditions has been finalised, filed & accepted by Hon'ble High Court as an amicable settlement. No one wins no one lost. It's a case of win-win."
Richa Chadha Too Confirmed The Development
Sharing a screenshot of a tweet that read, "Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before #BombayHC in the form of an undertaking and suit is disposed of," the actress wrote, "Done."
Taapsee Pannu Lauds Richa Chadha
Reacting to Richa's tweet, the Thappad actress wrote, "Unconditional apology with "certain conditions" apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up."
During the last hearing of the court, Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute had told Bombay HC that his client is ready to withdraw her statement and apologise only if Richa Chadha guarantees to not file any further criminal charges against her after the settlement. He had also claimed that his client had got trolled on social media after Richa made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case.
For the unversed, Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Bombay HC after the latter dragged Richa's name in a defamatory way while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.
