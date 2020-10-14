Payal Ghosh On Amicable Settlement With Richa Chadha On Defamation Suit: It's A Case Of Win-Win

Payal Ghosh Confirms An Amicable Settlement In The Case

The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Our consent term with certain conditions has been finalised, filed & accepted by Hon'ble High Court as an amicable settlement. No one wins no one lost. It's a case of win-win."

Richa Chadha Too Confirmed The Development

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet that read, "Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before #BombayHC in the form of an undertaking and suit is disposed of," the actress wrote, "Done."

Taapsee Pannu Lauds Richa Chadha

Reacting to Richa's tweet, the Thappad actress wrote, "Unconditional apology with "certain conditions" apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up."