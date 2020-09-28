Payal Ghosh Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike If No Action Is Taken Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh Alleges That Anurag Kashyap Hasn't Been Arrested Because He Is An Influential Person

According to a PTI report, Payal Ghosh told reporters that Anurag Kashyap hasn't been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an "influential person."

Payal Ghosh Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike

She said that she met the senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike if justice isn't delivered to her quickly. Payal also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers. The actress told the reporters that she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Payal Ghosh's Tweet

Later, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter page and wrote, "I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir."

Earlier, an official had said that the Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh hit the headlines after she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged that the filmmaker forced himself on her and made her uncomfortable.

In response, Anurag Kashyap called her allegations 'baseless.' His lawyer released a statement that read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."