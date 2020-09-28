Payal Ghosh Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike If No Action Is Taken Against Anurag Kashyap
Payal Ghosh has said that she would resort to hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. For the unversed, the actress has accused the director-producer of sexual misconduct. A few days ago, the actress had filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station.
Payal Ghosh Alleges That Anurag Kashyap Hasn't Been Arrested Because He Is An Influential Person
According to a PTI report, Payal Ghosh told reporters that Anurag Kashyap hasn't been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an "influential person."
Payal Ghosh Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike
She said that she met the senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike if justice isn't delivered to her quickly. Payal also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers. The actress told the reporters that she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.
Payal Ghosh's Tweet
Later, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter page and wrote, "I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir."
Earlier, an official had said that the Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).
Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap
Payal Ghosh hit the headlines after she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged that the filmmaker forced himself on her and made her uncomfortable.
In response, Anurag Kashyap called her allegations 'baseless.' His lawyer released a statement that read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."
In her tweet containing her allegations against the filmmaker, Payal had dragged the names of actresses Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill in a derogatory manner. While Richa Chadha took legal action against Payal, Huma released an official statement in which she slammed the actress for dragging her into the mess.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Supports Payal Ghosh, Says Bollywood Is Full Of Sexual Predators
ALSO READ: Saqib Saleem Reacts To Payal Ghosh's Statement On Huma Qureshi; Says 'My Sister Is My Pride'