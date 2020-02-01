Payal Rohatgi Defends Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri After Hansal Mehta Says He Is Tarnishing Hinduism

A Twitter spat between filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in full swing, and actress Payal Rohatgi has joined in.

It all started when Vivek Agnihotri made distasteful comments about Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where anti-CAA protests have been happening for a few weeks now. Vivek said that the area has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for criminals. Irked by this, Hansal gave it back to Vivek saying that Twitter has become a haven for 'hate-mongering cowards' like him. Payal joined in and defended Vivek.

Vivek tweeted, "Shaheen Bagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals like pickpockets, mobile thieves, drug-peddlers. All kinds of illegal activities are flourishing there. I wonder why Delhi citizens are tolerating this?"

To this, Hansal reacted with this tweet - "Unfortunately twitter has become a haven for hate-mongering cowards like you. I sincerely hope you get converted to Islam and you get to understand what the religion really stands for. In fact i wish you'd first understand Hinduism so that you do not continue tarnishing it."

Unfortunately twitter has become a haven for hate-mongering cowards like you. I sincerely hope you get converted to Islam and you get to understand what the religion really stands for. In fact i wish you'd first understand Hinduism so that you do not continue tarnishing it. https://t.co/W6LxflODUf — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2020

Defending Vivek, Payal tweeted, "Vivek is not a coward but an upfront honest Hindu. U are Coward Hansal.Your GodMother Ekta got Padamshri & your discovery Rajkumar National Award. Must be very frustrating when noone even knows U other than few Hinduphobics. U get converted 2 Islam & legally satisfy your lust."

Hansal replied to Payal politely clarifying that both he and Rajkummar won National Awards. He also wrote that Ekta is very dear to him, as is she (Payal). "So what if you are brainwashed by the toxicity around you," he wrote.

Dear Payal. You can tag me. FYI both Raj and me won a national award that year. And yes Ekta is very dear to me. So are you. So what if you are brainwashed by the toxicity around you. Take care. Get well soon. https://t.co/ZpwO3oP0AQ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 1, 2020

(All social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta's Take On Kunal Kamra Heckling Arnab Goswami: 'Uncool, But Necessary'

ALSO READ: Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A New Poster, Release On March 13, 2020