    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Payal Rohatgi Defends Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri After Hansal Mehta Says He Is Tarnishing Hinduism

      By
      |

      A Twitter spat between filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in full swing, and actress Payal Rohatgi has joined in.

      Hansal Mehta Calls Out Vivek Agnihotri For Communal Tweets

      It all started when Vivek Agnihotri made distasteful comments about Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where anti-CAA protests have been happening for a few weeks now. Vivek said that the area has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for criminals. Irked by this, Hansal gave it back to Vivek saying that Twitter has become a haven for 'hate-mongering cowards' like him. Payal joined in and defended Vivek.

      Vivek tweeted, "Shaheen Bagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals like pickpockets, mobile thieves, drug-peddlers. All kinds of illegal activities are flourishing there. I wonder why Delhi citizens are tolerating this?"

      To this, Hansal reacted with this tweet - "Unfortunately twitter has become a haven for hate-mongering cowards like you. I sincerely hope you get converted to Islam and you get to understand what the religion really stands for. In fact i wish you'd first understand Hinduism so that you do not continue tarnishing it."

      Defending Vivek, Payal tweeted, "Vivek is not a coward but an upfront honest Hindu. U are Coward Hansal.Your GodMother Ekta got Padamshri & your discovery Rajkumar National Award. Must be very frustrating when noone even knows U other than few Hinduphobics. U get converted 2 Islam & legally satisfy your lust."

      Hansal replied to Payal politely clarifying that both he and Rajkummar won National Awards. He also wrote that Ekta is very dear to him, as is she (Payal). "So what if you are brainwashed by the toxicity around you," he wrote.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta's Take On Kunal Kamra Heckling Arnab Goswami: 'Uncool, But Necessary'

      ALSO READ: Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A New Poster, Release On March 13, 2020

      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 23:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
      • Aditya & Disha Patani Know How To Give Vacation Goals!
        Aditya & Disha Patani Know How To Give Vacation Goals!
      • Varane Avashyamund: Official Trailer Wins The Internet!
        Varane Avashyamund: Official Trailer Wins The Internet!
      • Voting Lines For Vishal Close 3 Hrs Before Other Contestants
        Voting Lines For Vishal Close 3 Hrs Before Other Contestants
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X