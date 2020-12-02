peta-names-john-abraham-as-india-s-person-of-the-year-2020

When John Abraham talks, the world listens, and for using his voice to advocate for animals, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named him its Person of the Year for 2020. He'll star in the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 movie.

This year, Abraham sent a letter urging e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals- and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Over the years, he's teamed up with PETA India to push for a ban on animal circuses, speak up for Mumbai's dancing monkeys, and star in an ad urging everyone not to keep birds in cages.

He also adopted a community dog, his beloved Bailey; urged authorities to stop illegal pig slaughter in Goa, and put a football jersey on the auction block to benefit PETA India's work to help animals.

"John Abraham has been helping PETA India advocate for animals since our inception, and he shows no signs of slowing down. If birds are suffering in cages, puppies are being cruelly sold, or animals are in danger anywhere in the world, we can count on him to come to the rescue," says PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

