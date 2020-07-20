    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Team Up For A Horror-Comedy

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Excel Entertainment, which has been founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has graced the audience with several mega-hit films that obtain commercial and critical success. Lately, they have also been conquering original content on Online Digital platforms with some shows and films.

      pk

      Adding to their line up, Excel has just announced their upcoming film Phone Bhoot which is a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The trio will be coming together for a film that promises to be a hilarious entertainer.

      Excel took to social media and shared, "Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar."

      Phone Bhoot is Excel's major film announcement after the 2019 super hit Gully Boy and their upcoming boxing film Toofaan. It is an important point to be noted that the photo that Excel shared of Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan was shot before lockdown was imposed.

      The upcoming supernatural comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The team will begin shoot later this year, and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X