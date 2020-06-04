PHOTO: Suhana Khan And Gauri Khan Spotted Spending Quality Time In Balcony

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, and his daughter Suhana Khan, sitting in their balcony is going viral on the internet. While it is not known when the picture was taken, fan clubs of Suhana have shared the picture where the mother and daughter can be seen spending quality chill time with each other.

In the photo, Gauri, who is an interior designer, can be seen sipping something from a cup, whereas Suhana is sitting opposite to her, in a relaxed mood.

Fans of the mother-daughter duo were delighted to see the two chilling with each other.

Suhana, who is studying filmmaking in New York, is currently home due to the pandemic. Recently, Suhana celebrated her 20th birthday. Although she rang in her birthday amid lockdown, she did not let it stop her from marking the milestone and celebrating her special day. Suhana took to her social media profiles to share gorgeous pictures from a photoshoot, which were clicked by her mother.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been going all out to do their part during the Coronavirus pandemic. They offered their office to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to use as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, SRK's group of organizations such as the Meer Foundation, Red Chillies Entertainment, his cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and so on, have been contributing to relief funds to help out frontline workers and daily wage workers.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With A Stunning Photoshoot On Her Terrace!

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan Is Heartbroken Amid Lockdown And The Reason Is Relatable To All!