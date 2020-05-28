Pics: A Tour Of Hrithik Roshan's Sea-Facing Home Where He Is Quarantining With Ex-Wife & Kids!

Musical Diaries

There's a corner for the piano in Hrithik's house. Sometime back, the actor had revealed that he is learning to play the piano during the lockdown.

The Living Room

Hrithik's living room has been aesthetically designed with a wall dedicated to pictures. One can also see a carrom board lying behind the sofa. Indoor games during quarantine are quite fun!

The Den

The superstar had earlier given us a sneak-peek into the interiors of his abode when he had shared a post in which he revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to co-parent their kids during the lockdown.

Balcony Diaries

Here's a cool picture of Hrithik's kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan hanging out with their pet dog Zane.

The Makeshift Outdoor Workspace

"My temporary ‘home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to!," revealed Sussanne in an Instagram post.