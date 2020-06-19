Pics Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge Still Looking For The Late Actor Go Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. While many fans and co-stars have shared their grief on social media and are still mourning, the late actor's dog, Fudge is completely devastated. Pictures and videos of the black Labrador are going viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has shared pictures of Fudge, which show him teary-eyed looking for the actor. Another picture also shows Fudge with Sushant playing around him. Manveer tweeted, "Bro #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai."

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020

Fan accounts have also been sharing pictures and videos of Fudge, post Sushant's death. One of the pictures shows Fudge, running around the house, trying to find Sushant while another shows him waiting outside his room. In one picture, we can see Fudge licking the phone screen with Sushant's image still on it. Take a look at the heartbreaking images:

According to the police reports, the actor passed away by suicide at his Bandra residence. The actor's demise has led to a debate about nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

On the other hand, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint against celebrities Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and four others in Bihar, in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

