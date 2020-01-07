    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Pictures And Videos Of Tiger Shroff Leaked From The Sets Of Baaghi 3

      Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor after shooting for Baaghi 3 in Siberia for a month, took some time off for the New Years celebration, however, the two are back in action and have started the film's last schedule in Jaipur. While Tiger has already started shooting, Shraddha will reportedly shoot for her first scene today in Jaipur. Small video clips and pictures from their on-location sets have already hit the internet.

      The pictures also show co start Riteish Deshmukh in a police uniform along with Tiger. Most of the pictures show the two riding around the city on a bike with a side scooter. Tiger can be seen in his action avatar, wearing blue denim and checkered shirt. Take a look:

      According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor is set to shoot for a high octane action sequences in the desert while in Jaipur and will also be shooting for key portions of the film on the streets. Some of the other major scenes from Baaghi 3 have been shoot in Pacevo, Pozarevac, and Kovin while in Serbia.

      #baaghi3 on the shoot in Jaipur highway 😍😍😍💓💓💓💓

      Hero At #jaipur @tigerjackieshroff With @riteishd @shifuji_jaihind Master 🙏❤️🐯🇮🇳 For The Shooting Of #baaghi3

      One of the videos shows there is tight security on the sets and several extras were also seen riding alongside Tiger and Riteish on the streets. While other video showed Tiger awaiting to his fans who were seen on rooftops of their houses watching the shoots. He can be seen in a grey tank, standing at the edge of the rooftop they were shooting on.

      Shraddha is set to shoot for a peppy dance number while in Jaipur, it is said to be a three-day shoot and will also see Ankita Lokhande. Ankita will be seen as Shraddha's sister and Riteish's wife in Baaghi 3.

      The film is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise and is set to reunite Shraddha with Tiger who were seen together in the first film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release in March 2020.

      When Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Sonam Kapoor Starred As Kids In A '90s Video With Their Fathers

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
