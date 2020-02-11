Pictures: Kalki Koechlin Shares Glimpses Of Her Baby Girl Sappho!

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are proud parents of a baby girl. The couple's daughter was born on February 7, 2020. Kalki had taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of her little one, and had also revealed that she was named Sappho after an ancient Greek poetess.

In a recent Instagram post, Kalki shared glimpses of baby Sappho and our hearts are melting! She thanked the team of medical staff and doctors who helped her give birth. She also revealed that she birthed Sappho through the water birth method as she had mentioned earlier, and that it took 17 hours.

Sharing the pictures, Kalki wrote, "So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" (sic).

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for Kalki and Guy on social media. Many fans are in love with the name that the couple have chosen for their baby.

Kalki had earlier shared that she and Guy do not have any immediate plans of marrying, but will take their time to do so for the purpose of parental rights and to avoid nationality issues for Sappho.

