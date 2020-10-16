Playback Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Popular singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. His team confirmed the news on Facebook with a post that read, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you."

A Bombay Times report stated that the singer was planning to fly off to Los Angeles on October 14 to spend some time with his family- his wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel. However now, the singer has put his plans on hold.

His wife Saloni was quoted as saying, "He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for last nine months." Further, sources told Times of India that BMC has sealed the floor where the singer stays on as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, while speaking with Bombay Times, Kumar Sanu had said he has been working continuously through the lockdown and was looking forward to meeting his family after a gap of nine months. "I have been eagerly waiting to be with my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon and Annabel for a long time and now finally, I will be spending my birthday, October 20, with them," the tabloid had quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen on Bigg Boss 14.Before his son entered the reality show, the singer had shared a video on his Instagram page in which he had urged his fans to support his son.

"Today I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him," the singer was seen saying in the video.

Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood who has sung many hit songs for films like Aashiqui, Saajan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1942: A Love Story, Pardes and many others.

