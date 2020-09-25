PM Modi Asks Milind Soman If He Is Really 54 Years Old While Discussing Fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with actor and fitness influencer Milind Soman on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India movement. Appreciating Milind's contribution to the fitness movement in India, the Prime Minister jokingly asked him if he is really as old as he says he is. The candid chat saw the two discuss different perspectives on fitness.

"You have been a vocal supporter of Make in India. You also have a popular book with Made in India title," said PM Modi to Milind.

The actor responded, "Our country doesn't have a culture such that everyone has to keep fit to work. Now people are realising that to keep fit and healthy, they need to make efforts. This is a very good thing that the Fit India movement is doing. People have finally started to realise their potential."

Teasing the 54-year old, the PM asked, "Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?"

Milind replied, "A lot of people ask me the same question about my age. They also ask me how am I able to run such long distances (ultra marathons, ironman, ran from Delhi to Mumbai, 2012) in this age. I tell them - my mother at 81 - is capable of doing all this. I want to be able to do that when I am her age. She is a huge source of inspiration for me and for many others." He also shared that his mother started trekking at the age of 60 years.

"I had been forwarded a video of your 81-year-old mother doing push-ups and I had watched it at least five times in awe," said the PM, referring to a video which went viral on the internet a while back.

The two also discussed how the term fitness is relative to each individual.

